Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:GOF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 356,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,708. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,436,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 187,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 29,084 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

