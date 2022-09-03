Green Climate World (WGC) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Green Climate World (WGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Green Climate World has a market cap of $3.60 million and $265,035.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Green Climate World coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001679 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Green Climate World has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00131616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00086260 BTC.

Green Climate World Coin Profile

Green Climate World is a coin. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 coins. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official.

Buying and Selling Green Climate World

According to CryptoCompare, “The WeGen (World Ecosystem for Genuine Products) Platform is an anti-counterfeit system using a unique 3D label technology tied to an immutable blockchain. It aims to create a culture for the global supply chain ecosystem where manufacturers, distributors, and consumers are able to effectively respond to the counterfeit industry while being rewarded for doing so. “

