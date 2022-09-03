Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,175,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $69,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

