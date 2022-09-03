Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 575 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $68,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 437,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,163,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,329,000 after buying an additional 149,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $231.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

