Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,636 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Markel were worth $107,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Markel Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,181.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.24 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,162.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,257.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $19.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MKL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.



