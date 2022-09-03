Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.26% of Eversource Energy worth $82,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,480,000 after buying an additional 401,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 190,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ES opened at $89.55 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.82.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

