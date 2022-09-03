Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 59,911 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,911 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $108,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,349,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,986 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 83,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 55,775 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,146 shares of company stock worth $14,016,640 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

