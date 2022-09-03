Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 43,563 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,317,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 3.40% of O-I Glass worth $73,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 350,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OI. Barclays downgraded O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

NYSE OI opened at $13.08 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

