Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208,454 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $98,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,496,000. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 469,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after buying an additional 107,275 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,159,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,605,000 after buying an additional 145,471 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WFC opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

