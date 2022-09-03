Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.18% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $86,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,778,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after acquiring an additional 422,371 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,876,000 after acquiring an additional 127,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $702.70 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $688.58 and a 200-day moving average of $668.52.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

