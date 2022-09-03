Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 902,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,734 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $90,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $98.48 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

