Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $64,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $239.26 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.21 and a 200 day moving average of $251.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

