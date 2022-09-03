Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-$2.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.00 million-$256.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $81.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.31. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

