Grainger (LON:GRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 390 to GBX 345. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grainger traded as low as GBX 259.30 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 259.40 ($3.13), with a volume of 38328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.20 ($3.24).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GRI. Barclays decreased their target price on Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.47) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.46) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 349.33 ($4.22).

Insider Activity at Grainger

In related news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 106 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($358.63).

Grainger Trading Up 1.9 %

Grainger Company Profile

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 285.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 291.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,241.90.

(Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

