Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Goldbank Mining Trading Down 33.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.86.

Goldbank Mining Company Profile

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims located in the Klondike region.

