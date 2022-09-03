GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Bwcp LP

Bwcp LP lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,691 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for about 6.5% of Bwcp LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bwcp LP owned approximately 0.09% of GoDaddy worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 90,000.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,731 shares of company stock worth $1,415,295 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDDY traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.07. 1,224,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.29.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

