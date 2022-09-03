GMS (NYSE:GMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. GMS had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. GMS has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

Get GMS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 93,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,542,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,137,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,464,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at about $28,532,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GMS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.