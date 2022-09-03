Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Globe Life by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Globe Life by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GL stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $96.79. 549,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,551. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.88. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.19.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,476,207 over the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

