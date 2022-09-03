GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $205,061.76 and $197.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,839.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,555.63 or 0.07841107 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00163390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00305886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00777128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.88 or 0.00594186 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001159 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

