Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.17. 59,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 50,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Hydrogen ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.