Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $61.51

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.51 and last traded at $62.10, with a volume of 45100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GVDNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,495.00.

Givaudan Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Featured Articles

