Ghost Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $1,434.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Ghost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,835.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034507 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022184 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,402,189 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.