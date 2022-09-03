GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Trading Down 2.4%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €32.40 ($33.06) and last traded at €32.40 ($33.06). Approximately 37,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.20 ($33.88).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($46.94) price target on shares of GFT Technologies in a report on Friday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on shares of GFT Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get GFT Technologies alerts:

GFT Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $852.96 million and a PE ratio of 22.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.48.

GFT Technologies Company Profile

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.