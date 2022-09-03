Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 515 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

BA opened at $151.82 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.68. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

