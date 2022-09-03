Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 220 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $239.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

