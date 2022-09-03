Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Invests $227,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,519 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,146 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,640. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.17 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

