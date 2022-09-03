Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $276,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

ORCL opened at $74.68 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.