Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.