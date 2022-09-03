Genshiro 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $43,440.00 (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Genshiro has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genshiro coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genshiro has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $43,440.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.90 or 0.01498098 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00829757 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015682 BTC.
About Genshiro
Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi.
Buying and Selling Genshiro
Receive News & Updates for Genshiro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genshiro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.