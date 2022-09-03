Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genesco updated its FY23 guidance to $6.25-7.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$7.00 EPS.

GCO stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. Genesco has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $590.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter worth about $321,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

