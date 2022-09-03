General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in General Motors by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

