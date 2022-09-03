General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,116 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after acquiring an additional 70,775 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,523 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $224.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.13. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

