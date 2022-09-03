General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.13. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.