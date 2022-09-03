Gather Price Tops $0.0100 (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Gather coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gather has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Gather has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $230,835.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,846.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00034586 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022172 BTC.

Gather (CRYPTO:GTH) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

