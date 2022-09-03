Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $198.02

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.02 ($2.39) and traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.30). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 191 ($2.31), with a volume of 543,945 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 198.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 203.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £237.90 million and a P/E ratio of 1,595.00.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

