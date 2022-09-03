Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.33

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 239000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$70.22 million and a PE ratio of -4.22.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

