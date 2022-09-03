FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.52 Billion

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and $277.90 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for $26.26 or 0.00132326 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,846.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00034586 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00082194 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 330,083,354 coins and its circulating supply is 134,214,017 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official.

FTX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.