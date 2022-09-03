Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 16,239 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPV. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 887,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 234,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 567,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 702.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,389,000 after purchasing an additional 678,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,743,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $81.14.
