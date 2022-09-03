Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.32 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60.

