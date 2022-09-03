Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PUK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Prudential by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $21.14 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,579.50.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

