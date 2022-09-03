Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 895,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 75.8% during the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

American Tower stock opened at $250.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.25 and its 200-day moving average is $251.31. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

