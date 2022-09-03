Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth $2,324,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 338,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

