Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,486 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,557,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

