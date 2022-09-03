Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 5,306 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $137.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

