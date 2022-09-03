Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 12,985 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,551,000 after acquiring an additional 485,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,572 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,057 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.44 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

