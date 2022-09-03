Fractal Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,519.00 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $395,806.83 and $17,519.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00779238 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002421 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835720 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015612 BTC.
About Fractal
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Buying and Selling Fractal
Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.