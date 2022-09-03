Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $1.87. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 7,065 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOJCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($17.65) to €18.50 ($18.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. SEB Equities upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

