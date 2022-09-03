Fortress Lending (FTS) One Day Volume Hits $41,307.00

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Fortress Lending has a total market capitalization of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortress Lending coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fortress Lending has traded 60.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.24 or 0.01508489 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828912 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015825 BTC.
Fortress Lending Coin Profile
Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.
