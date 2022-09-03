ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.49–$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.73 million. ForgeRock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.13 EPS.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Shares of FORG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 312,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,786. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FORG. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ForgeRock by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $2,432,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.