Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 857,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

